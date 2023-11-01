Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsWHL now requiring players to wear neck guards
NewsSports

WHL now requiring players to wear neck guards

By Will Peters
File Photo - Prince George Cougars celebrate one of many during a 7-1 win over the Kamloops Blazers (Photo: @hbmedia_ on X)

All players in the WHL will be required to wear a neck guard as soon as teams can get their hands on them.

They made the announcement this afternoon (Wednesday) following the tragic passing of Adam Johnson.

Players will be required to wear the extra protection in all on-ice activities, including practices.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News