The Prince George Cougars have fallen to a 2-2-0-0 record on their Eastern Division road trip after a 5-3 loss to the Saskatoon Blades last night.

The Cougars outshot the Blades in all three periods, however, four goals on Saskatoon’s first 12 shots proved to be too much to come back from for Prince George.

Ty Young was pulled from the Cougars’ net after Rowan Calvert scored the 4-0 goal 6:20 into the second period.

Joshua Ravensbergen made 10/11 saves in relief.

The Cougars made a push to even the game; Viliam Kmec scored his 7th of the season at the end of the second period to bring his team back within 3, then Oren Shtrom made it a two-goal game at 13:23 of the third.

Any momentum the Cougars may have been building was squashed 10 seconds later when Egor Sidorov scored his 10th of the season to push the game to 5-2.

Riley Heidt would score the game’s final goal on the powerplay with 1:30 remaining.

It wouldn’t mean anything to the game’s outcome, but for Heidt, a Saskatoon native with no shortage of friends and family in the crowd of 4,516, it was a special one.

The loss slides the Cougars’ record to 11-5-0-0, while Saskatoon improves to 10-5-0-0.

After going 0/13 on the powerplay in the two games prior, the Cats had two powerplay goals on four attempts last night, and killed 4/4.

They outshot Saskatoon 29-23.

PG’s Eastern Division road trip wraps up at 6:00 in Prince Albert tonight, then they return to the CN Centre for a Friday game against Red Deer.

You can find the game’s boxscore here.