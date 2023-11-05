There may be more than one “Super Rookie” in Prince George.

Josh Ravensbergen stopped all 38 shots he faced to help lift the Prince George Cougars to a 5-0 win over the Prince Albert Raiders.

The Cougars’ rookie netminder picked up his third shutout in his fifth career WHL start in front of 2,532 fans at the Art Hauser Centre.

This tweet is brought to you by Josh Ravensbergen: Only 5 starts, 3 shutouts – 1st in the @TheWHL . 1.98 GAA – 2nd in the WHL. .929 SV% – tied for 1st in the WHL. He turns 17 in 23 days. pic.twitter.com/kulcGw7ane — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) November 5, 2023

“He battles and competes, they try to go short side on him a few times below the net, it didn’t phase him,” said Cougars Assistant Coach Carter Rigby on last night’s post game show on 94.3 the Goat.

The Cougars were outshot by the Raiders 38-24.

Nicholas McLennan scored his first WHL goal to open the scoring.

Not every first career goal is a beauty. Not every player is Nick McLennan. https://t.co/UWPTQOzRcn pic.twitter.com/WfDbGgKpVf — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) November 5, 2023

It was the usual suspects putting points on the board for the Cougars, as Zac Funk scored his league-leading 10th powerplay goal, Terik Parascak scored his league-leading 18th goal, and Koehn Ziemmer scored one of his one and added an assist.

They call him the Mayerthorpe Magician for a reason. Koehn Ziemmer is a BAD BAD MAN.@LAKings https://t.co/PByx0s7S8K pic.twitter.com/5eeA5HM6PU — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) November 5, 2023

“A great response game for the whole group,” Rigby said.

“You talk about being over .500 on the road trip and we got that here tonight. After the effort last night we had in Saskatoon we challenged the group and the older guys to be leaders and play the right way, hem things into their zone, all the little details and the cliché sayings that you have, but all in all a great response.”

The Cougars finished 3-2 their road swing through the WHL’s East Division.

The Cougars (12-5-0-0) sit atop the WHL’s Western Conference with 24 points.

The full WHL standings can be found here.

The Cougars will return to the CN Centre for a three-game homestand, starting on Friday against the Red Deer Rebels.

The full Cougars schedule can be found here.