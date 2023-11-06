The Smithers Steelheads played host to Kitimat this weekend in their second matchup of the season.

Last time the teams met, Smithers ended the game with a 9-5 victory.

On Saturday, the Steelheads repeated history and sent the Ice Demons home with a 9-7 upset.

Kicking off the leading streak was team captain Brendab Moore, and was furthered by Ryan Green.

The first period ended with Kodi Schwarz making the score 3-1 for Smithers.

Kitimat clawed back to tie the game 3-3 at the beginning of the second period.

With efforts from Gary Kinsey, Ethan Perry, and Schwarz, the period ended with a 6-6 tie.

With the tie, Moore blasted through the puck drop to get an early goal to start the third period.

This was followed by Perry ricocheting the puck off Kitimat Goalie and Smithers product Boden Derbyshire’s skate to make the score 8-7.

Ian Chrystal scored the final goal for Smithers to end the game with a 9-7 victory for the Steelhead’s first home game on home ice.

Steelheads are back in action this weekend as they take on fellow Bulkley Valley team, the Hazleton Wolverines.

The two will play Hazleton ice on Friday and Smithers ice on Saturday.