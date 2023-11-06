Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsLISTEN: Hartley's Cat Scan with Mark Lamb - November 6th, 2023
NewsSports

LISTEN: Hartley’s Cat Scan with Mark Lamb – November 6th, 2023

By Brendan Pawliw

Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!

This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.

Hartley’s guest this week is Cougars head coach and general manager Mark Lamb.

Hartley Miller talks with Cougars GM/Head Coach Mark Lamb. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

During the episode, he discussed a number of topics including:

  • Wrap up of East Division road trip
  • Where the team is at as we hit the quarter-pole of the WHL season
  • On being one of the best teams in the WHL; the emergence of Josh Ravensbergen.
  • Mark’s early-season surprises
  • Development of Carter Rigby as a coach

You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.

LISTEN:

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News