Smithers local Daniel Imhof is being inducted into the BC Soccer Hall of Fame.

He moved to the Bulkley Valley at the age of 4 and started to play the game in Smithers.

This led to him playing for the University of Victoria Vikes in 1996 and later went professional after moving back to his home country of Switzerland.

During Imhof’s pro career, he played for the Swiss and German national teams, along with 36 appearances playing for the Canadian men’s team.

He later returned to Smithers after leaving the pro soccer scene and has been operating soccer camps, coaching community teams, and is the Technical Lead for the Bulkley Valley Soccer Society.

In 2020, BC Coach of the Year, Youth Category award was presented to Imhof for his contributions to the community.

Imhof also runs the sporting goods store Dans Sports in Smithers alongside his wife.