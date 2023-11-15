CNC has won the Association of Energy Engineers’ (AEE) 2023 Canadian Region Institutional Energy Management award, recognizing the college’s work to reduce its carbon footprint and “integrate energy-saving and sustainable practices into daily operations.”

“We were thrilled to hear AEE chose CNC for this award,” said Ken Van Aalst, CNC’s director of facilities services. “Our facilities services team has put a lot of work into minimizing the college’s carbon footprint, so it means a lot to see those efforts recognized on a national scale.”

The AEE is a non-profit organization that works with clients in 105 different countries to improve energy efficiency.

According to the college, they have cut down on energy consumption by 2.2 million kWh since 2020 and reduced greenhouse gas emission by 19%.

Those numbers are huge,” Van Aalst explained. “To put it into perspective, that’s enough energy to toast 23,760,000 bagels or to watch 9,741,600 hockey games on television each year.”

BC has legislated target emission reductions of 40% of that they were in 2007 by 2030, 60% by 2040, and 80% by 2050.

You can read more about CNC’s energy plan here.