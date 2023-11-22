UNBC’s annual week-long “celebration honouring women and other under-represented leaders in society” begins today.

It is called Inspiring Women Among us.

“We are taking the theme of turning ideas into action,” Dr. Annie Booth, a UNBC Professor of Environmental and Sustainability Studies and IWAU organizer told My PG Now. “Rather than presenting things we could do, we are taking a more active stance.”

Booth said some key themes will include diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and accessibility.

“Many of the activities we have are really about how we can implement these ideas in day-to-day life where we work and live,” she explained.

Throughout the week, workshops, speeches, rallies, and more will be held on topics ranging from reproductive rights and self-defense to yoga and literature.

You can find a full calendar of events here.

Booth said the event started in 2015 and was centered around the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, which is held on December 6th.

“We realized, leading up to it (December 6th), we should call attention to people whose voices and accomplishments aren’t really as well evidenced,” she explained. “We really are looking at people who don’t normally show up at conferences and events… and making them available so we can learn, hear, acknowledge and respect.”

Booth emphasized the fact that IWAU is not a University-exclusive event, and everyone from the entire community is welcome to take part.

IWAU runs from November 22-29.