BC gamblers went “all in” on this year’s Super Bowl, setting a new record on the amount of money wagered on the big game.

Matt Lee with the BC Lottery Corporation told Vista Radio PlayNow.com saw no shortage of activity.

“More than 2.1 million dollars was bet on the Super Bowl this year, which surpasses last year, which was 1.8 million dollars. The money was up 20% but the number of bets was up 70% from a year ago.”

Lee adds the presence of mega pop star Taylor Swift certainly played a role in the increased wagering activity this year after bringing in some new fans to the sport.

“Certainly her presence at the Super Bowl and throughout the NFL season played a part in how much more popular our sports betting offering was for this year’s event because she has brought in an increased number of new fans,” added Lee.

The variety of prop bets offered to gamblers adds to the game’s appeal.

“You can bet on everything from the national anthem to the halftime show, to the coin toss to what colour the liquid will be that will get dumped over the winning head coach. Those were among the most popular novelty bets we saw with the supper bowl this year.”

The Kansas City Chiefs edged the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to claim back-back titles – the first NFL franchise to do so in 20 years.