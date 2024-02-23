“There was no mention of a forest industry that’s in crisis.”

That’s from Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad after the budget was unveiled by the NDP. projecting a record-high deficit of 7.9 billion dollars for 2024-25.

Rustad told Vista Radio the budget didn’t provide any immediate help to several other sectors in need.

“We have a crisis in every sector whether it’s health care, housing, its affordability, crime, or addictions. I did not see any plan whatsoever to build to truly address those priorities for people in British Columbia.”

Rustad also called this year’s budget over-optimistic in its targets and that life is going to become a lot costlier for residents.

“It has 20 billion dollars in deficit with additional debt that is being taken on – that is another $11,000 for every man, woman, and child in terms of the debt cost for the people in British Columbia.”

However, Rustad was in favour of the province’s move to provide free In-vitro fertilization in 2025.

“I know many families who would like to have children and struggle and so I think that is an important piece to do. The other thing I like about my region of the province is the 250 million dollars over five years that will go to the Community Benefit Alliance, I know communities are struggling with capital so that will be an opportunity for them to fund some projects.”

