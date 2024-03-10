Cancer patients affected by certain advanced leukemias and lymphomas in BC will now have better access to another therapy in the province.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell or CAR-T therapy is a form of immunotherapy in which a patient’s white blood cells are collected and then genetically engineered to express a Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR), which hardwires them to recognize a protein on cancer cells.

The CAR-T cells are then infused back into the bloodstream, where they are able to recognize and kill cancer cells in the patients body.

“We have been offering clinical trials, but with this new program, up to 20 eligible adult patients and up to five eligible paediatric patients will receive treatment in province,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“Intake and patient assessment began in January 2024, it is underway, and the first treatment starts this month.”

The adult patients will be treated at Vancouver General Hospital, and youth patients will be treated at BC Children’s Hospital.

“By improving access to CAR T-cell therapy, we’re bringing this new life-saving treatment closer to home for patients with some advanced blood cancers who are no longer responding to conventional treatments,” said Dr. Kim Chi, executive vice-president and chief medical officer, BC Cancer.

“This announcement and these new investments will help us expand and improve specialized treatments and diagnostics and make a meaningful difference in the lives of people with cancer and those who love them.”

Previously, eligible patients in BC were referred to out-of-province/country cancer clinics to undergo CAR-T therapy.