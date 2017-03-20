BC Teacher’s Federation President Glen Hansman touched on their latest ad campaign ahead of the provincial election.

He says the public needs to be diligent when deciding which party will prioritise education the most.

“Now is the time for our members, parents and students that have gone through the system the past 15 years to be asking themselves who do we want to trust with K-12 education and advanced education in this province.”

The BCTF’s campaign puts pressure on the BC Liberals to follow through on its promise to fund the $400 million dollar cost of restoring working conditions for BC teachers.

This is of little consolation to Hansman. “This never needed to happen in the first place. At any point over the past 15 years, they could have chosen to have stop fighting with us, they could have chosen to reverse their unconstitutional legislation and could have chosen to reinvest in the system but they didn’t.”

Hansman adds they need to let politicians know where their priorities lie on education. “Parents, our members and the public to be questioning individuals running to become MLA to be talking to MLA’s that are currently sitting and asking them what are you going to do to turn the situation around.”

The election is set for May 9.