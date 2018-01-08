The Bulkley Valley Salvation Army’s Kettle campaign exceeded its fundraising goal.

The charity raised slightly over $76,000 this year surpassing its target of $60,000.

“We had our kettles out more and more people were manning them. We also had one of our larger donors step up and contribute more,” said Salvation Army Director, Tim Sharpe.

The money raised will be put towards expanding its Weekend Backpack Program.

“We would like to see that program continue to grow, not just in Smithers, but in other communities such as Telkwa and Houston. Now that we have it on the ground we would like to start working on it starting next school year.”

The holiday Kettle Campaign is the only time each year the Salvation Army solicits donations from the public.

“The money that is raised from the Kettle Campaign goes toward funding our entire operation, not just at Christmas, but throughout the year,” said Sharpe in a previous interview.

The Salvation Army assists the people of the Bulkley Valley through such programs as its drop-in centre, food bank program, children lunch and weekend backpack feeding programs and other social services.

The Kettle campaign ran between mid-November thru December 23.