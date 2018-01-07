The best of the best among commercial and industrial construction in Northern BC will be recognized in the spring with the 2018 Northern BC Commercial Building Awards.

Nominations are now being accepted for the best commercial, industrial, and revenue-producing buildings in the region completed between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2017.

The awards have been held in 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016, with the most recent Judges Choice Award for Best Overall Entry going to the Calvin Kruk Centre for the Arts in Dawson Creek.

“This event is all about celebrating what these individuals and companies have built, which make our Northern B.C. communities so vibrant,” says Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner Peace Cariboo Skeena in a statement.

“Builders and owners can also nominate their own projects if they would like, and there is no cost to enter.”

There are 14 categories for the awards:

Retail/Shopping Centres

Offices

Community Recreational

Wood Design

Seniors’ Housing

Industrial

Multi Family

Hospitality

Commercial Renovation/Restoration

Green

Recreational

Mixed Use (Commercial/Residential)

Community Institutional,

(government buildings, churches, schools), and Civil (roads, bridges and infrastructure)

Nominations are being accepted until January 19th.

The awards are March 8th, 2018, at the Ramada Inn in Prince George.