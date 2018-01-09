In an effort to strengthen ties with markets overseas, Premier John Horgan is set to travel to three countries in Asia for 10 days later this month.]

Horgan will be touring China, South Korea, and Japan, three of BC’s biggest partners in tourism, exports, and global relations, with a goal of building “bilateral relationships” with government and business leaders.

In a statement, he says a sustainable economy with international partners will create more jobs for BC.

“Our province is open, inclusive, and competitive, and we welcome the movement of people and the advancement of economic and cultural connections between our nations. This trip will bring economic benefits to communities throughout BC.”

Looking forward to my upcoming trip to China 🇨🇳, South Korea 🇰🇷 and Japan 🇯🇵. We'll be meeting with governments and business partners to further advance trade and tourism relationships to bring economic benefits to communities throughout BC. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) January 8, 2018

In 2016, BC goods to China totalled nearly $6 billion making the nation the second-largest export market and 22% of international visitors represented to the province in the same year came from China.

This is Horgan’s first visit to Asia; Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston, Tourism Minister Lisa Beare, and State for Trade Minister George Chow will be accompanying him January 20th to 30th.

The Premier will be in Northern BC next week for the BC Natural Resources Forum, taking place at the Prince George Civic Centre.