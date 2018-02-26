The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District break from the snow will be brief with more of the white stuff on the way.

“We do have a system moving in from the northwest, so more snow is on its way any time after four o’clock this afternoon (Monday) and will continue as periods of snow, as for snowfall amounts it will range from two to five centimetres,” says Lisa West, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

In the Bulkley Valley, places like Smithers are expected to see periods of snow for much of the week with the temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

“The last day of the month is coming with a bit of a punch,” adds West.

“With that system as a low comes in from the north coast, we should see snow starting up in the morning on Wednesday and picking back up in the afternoon and the evening hours and even continuing through into Thursday. So, the Wednesday-Thursday event could see another five to ten centimetres.”

West says their climatologists are still determining if any snowfall records were broken this, that information isn’t expected to be available until later this week.

To the south of us in Williams Lake, a record amount of snowfall has been recorded for the month of February with three days left.