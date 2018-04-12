It was a very touching night at the Roi Theatre yesterday evening as young and old turned out to celebrate hockey accomplishments in the community.

Players from all age groups, referees, volunteers, as well as family and friends all took part in a very momentous night.

Minor Hockey President Suzanne Rourke says the event is a great way to showcase local talent

“It’s a special night to recognize everyone that takes part in our hockey community. We have awards for all levels and we also present memorial awards for those that have been lost.”

One of those accolades was the first ever Andy Malbeuf Memorial Award, presented to the most coachable pee-wee rep player. Thomas Clarke had his name etched into history, being chosen as the first ever recipient.

A special moment of silence was also held in memory of those involved in the Humboldt Broncos accident that occurred just under a week ago.

Ribbons were handed out to recognize both Coach Malbeuf and the Broncos.