It should come to no surprise to residents of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) that gas prices will fluctuate on the doorstep of the Canada Day long weekend.

If you’re out and about in the BVLD, it would certainly be cheaper to hitch a ride if at all possible.

We surveyed 17 gas stations scattered throughout the BVLD and found that the average price of gas was $136.7/L. This is below the Provincial average of $146.5/L.

For those who drive diesels, the average cost will run you about $135.4/L depending on where you are.

At the time of the survey, the cheapest gas in the region could be found in Burns Lake.

Both the Chevron and SNE C’AL YEGH gas bars had gas listed at $128.0/L

Looking for the cheapest diesel in the area? Hazelton’s Esso last had diesel listed at $124.0/L

Senior Petroleum Analyst Dan McTeague says he doesn’t expect gas prices to get much higher than they already are. You may see prices bounce a couple cents but they should stay fairly idle for the entirety of the weekend.

The last reported gas prices by area were:

Burns Lake Chevron, G-$128.0 D-***Pump Broken

Burns Lake Mobile Gas Bar, G-$128.9 D-$126.9

Burns Lake Husky, G-$128.9 D-$127.0

Burns Lake Rainbow Gas Bar, G-$128.0 D-$126.9

Burns Lake SNE C’AL YEGH Gas Bar, G-$128.0 D-$126.0

Decker Lake Trading Post, G-$128.9

Hazelton Esso, G-$138.0 D-$124.0

New Hazelton Chevron, G-$143.9

Houston Petro-Canada, G-$140.9 D-$137.9

Kitimat Esso, G-$139.9 D-$143.9

Kitimat Husky, G-$138.9 D-$136.9

Kitimat Shell, G-$138.9 D-$143.9

Moricetown Esso, G-$142.0

Smithers Chevon, G-$142.9 D-$139.9

Smithers 7-Eleven, G-$142.9 D-$145.9

Smithers Petro-Canada, G-$142.9

Telkwa Race Trac, G-$142.9 D-$145.9

***PRICES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE***

