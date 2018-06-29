If you are a resident of the Lakes District, you have until July 21st to release your inner creativity and build a potential masterpiece for the Recycled Bike Art Contest.

Village Councillors came up with the idea in hopes of giving the downtown core more of a “wow” factor.

The contest is simple, turn an old bike into a piece of community art.

There will be four categories in which a person can win.

Adult

Business

Family

Student

Now I know what you’re thinking, “besides bragging rights, what do I get out of this?” Well, residents not only have the opportunity to have their piece showcased downtown for the foreseeable future but they can also win themselves some cash.

Councillor Michael Riis-Christianson says there will be nearly $1000 in prizes, as well as, a peoples choice award worth $250. This award will be presented later in the evening on the 21st at the Big Pig Mountain Biking Festival.

As mentioned, the Lakes District has until July 21st to have their art project complete. On this day, winners will be selected between 10 am- 1:30 pm in Spirit Square.

Contest rules and regulations can be found here.