The 19-unit housing project to address affordable housing issues for low-income seniors and those with disabilities in the region, has officially opened as of today, July 10th.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was fairly routine, however, there was a little bit of a twist.

Here’s Executive Director with the High Roads Services Society Dana Gorbahn.

“The building will be officially known as Harding Heights named after local great, Earnest Harding. Harding is relentless in terms of his volunteer commitment to making this community better. Earnest has been by my side on this project from the very beginning and hasn’t skipped a beat. Whether it’s generating local or provincial interest, Harding has been a true pioneer for this initiative. Harding is an unsung hero and I’m glad his name will forever be recognized in Smithers.”

If you haven’t seen the new building, it’s a sight to see.

The provincially funded $3.4 million dollar structure is located at 3787 16th Ave and targets the Passive Housing certification.

This means the building aims to minimize the energy used for both heating and cooling. Each unit is only expected to require one-tenth of the power that would be needed to heat a regular room. The housing incorporates design features and technologies that reduce energy and utility costs for both residents and the operators (Dik Tiy Housing Society).

“By designing these homes to meet Passive Housing standards, we are providing shelter for British Columbians in a sustainable way, while providing more comfortable and affordable housing,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Encouraging more efficient housing is essential to building a clean-growth economy in BC.”

Dik Tiy will operate and manage the facility, while High Roads Services Society will provide the support to those people living with disabilities. This will include working with individuals on a range of self-care and life skills that will assist them in achieving maximum independence.

Although this is a step in the right direction, Gorbahn says it’s only a small piece to the puzzle.

“We’ve got 19-units here which is pretty good for a small town. Of those units, 7 are for adults with developmental disabilities and the remaining 12 are for seniors. Recently we released our 2018 needs and demands survey and found that we have a severe lack of affordable housing for both seniors and those with disabilities. Harding Heights only addresses one-fifth of the current housing demands for those demographics. That doesn’t even touch upon such instances as low-income families. It’s a step in the right direction but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Each unit is built to be handicap accessible and rental rates are as follows.