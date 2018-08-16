Wildfires continue to grow and spread across Northern BC, forcing more than 3,000 people under an evacuation ORDER to leave their homes and move to different cities.

Emergency Support Services are available in Burns Lake, Prince George, and Quesnel, and now, Four Rivers Co-op has decided to open its services in this time of crisis.

The organization says it’s opening up its Fire Relief Fund starting today, where anyone can come into a Co-op location, make a donation, and the money will go towards evacuation efforts.

In a statement, Four Rivers Co-op says it’ll match all donations once again.

During last year’s record-breaking wildfire season, more than $41,000 was raised in total.

Anyone wishing to contribute to this fund is being asked to visit the following Co-op locations:

PRINCE GEORGE = Cardlock location in the BCR site, 998 Railway Road

= Cardlock location in the BCR site, 998 Railway Road PRINCE GEORGE = Westgate Gas Bar location, 6749 Westgate Avenue

= Westgate Gas Bar location, 6749 Westgate Avenue VANDERHOOF = Home Centre, Administration office, Food Store, Gas Bar, or the Petroleum office

= Home Centre, Administration office, Food Store, Gas Bar, or the Petroleum office QUESNEL = Agro/Convenience Store, 1280 Quesnel-Hixon Road

= Agro/Convenience Store, 1280 Quesnel-Hixon Road HOUSTON = Petroleum office

= Petroleum office TERRACE = Petroleum office

For more evacuee information, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre, you can click here.