Connecting the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District to faster internet.

That’s the goal of the BC government as additional grants are now available for local businesses as part of the $16 million investment announced earlier this year.

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach says it’s important for his community specifically, in terms of setting them up for the future.

“I think just by the region of Northern BC in general, more and more our economy is being driven by information and data. We want to make sure that our communities are well-positioned to capitalize on the knowledge economy.”

He says the North is unique in its own way for providing the right connections for internet, wireless or otherwise, but more remote areas have their challenges.

That being said, in attracting businesses, Bachrach believes the quality of life outweighs any negative factors.

“Our communities offer some of the best lifestyle opportunities anywhere in the province and throughout North America. So if we want to attract people here to work and pursue their careers and take advantage of economic opportunities, we need to make sure that the infrastructure is in place for them to do that.”

Successful candidates during this process will receive up to 50% of their project’s cost, with Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) accepting all applications.

The project itself must have a proven completion date before March 31st, 2020.

