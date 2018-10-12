If you are waking up in the Bulkley Valley this morning, you might have noticed it was a little dark.

BC Hydro is reporting some power outages across the North in places including Burns Lake, Smithers, Telkwa, and Hazleton.

Crews have been assigned to each of the areas and are actively working to address the problem, but at this time the cause is unknown.

As of 10 AM power has been restored to all houses in the Hazleton area that were without power this morning.

Power has been restored to close to 3, 500 homes in the Smithers Telkwa region but as of 9 AM, there are still some areas throughout the Bulkley Valley without power.

Houses still without power:

. Burns Lake 110

. Smithers 157

Information will be updated as it becomes available.