Northern Health and other health authorities are seeing an increase in indigenous representation on their boards.

According to the Ministry of Health, each health authority has a least two board members from First Nations backgrounds.

Co-founder of the Burns Lake Law Centre Wilfred Adam is one of two First Nations to be appointed to the Northern Health authority board.

Adam has represented the Lake Babine First Nations for over 27 years serving as Chief for 17.

In addition to being chief, he was elected six times as Commissioner of the B.C. Treaty Commission.

The other representatives for Northern health will be John Kurjata from Dawson Creek and Patricia Sterritt, a member of the Gitga’at Tribe of Hartley Bay.