Red Cross BC & Yukon in Prince George | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The Red Cross will be at the Southside Health and Wellness Centre today in Burns Lake to assist those affected by the 2018 wildfire season.

Representatives will be set up to help residents get connected with the services they need.

Assistance includes connecting people with financial aid for basic needs such as food, clothing, and medical supplies.

The Wellness Centre is on 27920 Wellness Way, in Burns Lake

The Red Cross will be at the Southside Health and Wellness Center until 4 pm today.