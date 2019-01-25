Hazelton Secondary School is getting ready for their production of Little Shop of Horrors opening this Saturday.

Drama Teacher Barb Janze says the school first performed the classic musical 22 years ago.

“One of the kids is playing the same role her mother did,” said Janze.

She said the students have been rehearsing since the end of September, putting a lot of work into making this performance possible.

Janze said they were looking for a play that would work for the number of students participating.

“Think I have over 25 students helping, the cast is not that big but we double cast it. On Saturday and Sunday, you will see one cast and Wednesday and Thursday another.

Doors open at 6:30 PM and the production will start at 7 PM at the High School.

Anyone wanting to support can purchase a ticket at the door or from some local businesses. Tickets are $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

“It’s well worth the small amount of money to come out to support the arts and support students,” said Janze.