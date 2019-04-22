Just over $1-million is going to communities in the North as part of the Rural dividend grants.

The grants are designed to fund projects to support economic development.

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small towns throughout the province and the people who live in them,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

Vanderhoof, Burns Lake, Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Houston, and Witset are among the communities receiving funds.

Projects the funds will support include murals, signs, and developing a tourism strategy.

The Village of Burns Lake will be using $100,000 to develop a community brand and marketing strategy.

“Our government is getting results for people in small cities and towns in every region, creating jobs and enhancing everyday services and amenities for families around the province.”