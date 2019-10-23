Bulkley Valley School District 54 is concerned about the increase in students vaping.

The district has active programs in schools with personnel who are trained and who spread information to the students about vaping.

According to Matthew Monkman, SD54 Assistant Superintendent he has heard from the trained professionals that there has been a push back from students to vape.

Monkman said their programs at the schools have been successful.

“As the adults have become aware and have been instructed in the dangers and got the real information about these things and have been able to start spreading that information they’ve actually been making good inroads with kids,” he said.

Monkman also explained what happens when a student is found with a vaping product.

“Vapes are not allowed in schools, so if vapes come in they are confiscated but again there is some difficulty in that because they are so easily concealed,” he said.

Vaping has raised concerns for health professionals after respiratory illnesses have been caused because of vaping.

Last month there was a probable first case of a vaping related illness in B.C.