Laureen Fabian has been missing since Oct 28 (supplied by: RCMP)

Police have completed air support and search and rescue teams to help find a missing Houston woman.

Laureen Fabian is still missing and was last seen on Oct 28 around 12:30 pm when she left her home to go on a hike.

RCMP did an extensive ground and air search with help from a variety of RCMP units and search and rescue teams in the area.

Houston RCMP with help from Smithers RCMP, North District Regional General Investigations Services and North District Major Crime Unit are now assisting in the search.

The search is still active and ongoing.

Police are considering the possibility Fabian may have left Houston.

RCMP are asking drivers in the Buck Flats Road area with dashcam footage on Oct 28 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m for a possible sighting of Fabian.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or crime stoppers.