School District 91’s Board of Education held its annual elections last week as nominations were called for the position of Board Chair, Vice-Chair, and representatives for several Board of Education Committees.

Nadine Frenkel was elected to Board Chair. Mrs. Frenkel has been a trustee in Vanderhoof since 2014 and was previously elected Board Chair in 2015-16.

Dave Christie was elected as Vice-Chair of the Board of Education for the first time and has been a trustee in Fraser Lake since 2018.

Here is a list of the committee selections for 2020:

• BCSTA (British Columbia School Trustees Association) Provincial Council: Trustee Frenkel (Alternate: Trustee Christie)

• Aboriginal Education Council: Trustee Hazelton, Trustee Peterson, Trustee John

• BCPSEA (British Columbia Public School Employers Association): Trustee Christie (Alternate: Trustee Davis)

• BCSTA – Northern Interior Branch (NIB): Trustee Davis

• Employee Family Assistance Program (EFAP): Trustee Hazelton

• District Parent Advisory Committee (DPAC): Trustee Pooley