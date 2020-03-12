The Town of Smithers is hosting a Community Energy & Emissions Plan Open House Thursday Evening (March 12).

The open house is for residents to provide their input on the Town’s climate plan.

The Town of Smithers called for a climate emergency in June 2019. The decision was made at the June 25 Council meeting.

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill said the Town participated in a workshop last month on ways it can reduce emissions.

“We had a consultant with us and the consultant has prepared the next steps for us so it’s an opportunity for the community to look at that and see what we collectively think the town should be doing and what we collectively think we can do,” she said.

Atrill also said she thinks the open house will be a valuable one.

“There’s a lot of interest and energy in the community already I would expect that we’re going to have a turnout of highly engaged people who will be looking at things critically and looking at how do we advance,” she said.

Public input will also be collected in a survey that was launched on Thursday.