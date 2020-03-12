The Town of Smithers announced Thursday effective immediately some of the municipal facilities will be temporarily closed to the public.

Smithers Fire Rescue Office, Smithers Regional Airport Administration Office and the Smithers Works and Operations Office will have no public access as the town monitors the status of COVID-19.

According to a statement, the above facilities will still be available by telephone.

“The Town of Smithers is enacting the following measure in the best interest of our community, our Town employees and the general public’s health and safety,” the statement said.

According to staff, the Town Hall will remain open.

Further information will be provided when it becomes available.