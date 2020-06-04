Burns Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a man that is wanted for multiple offenses.

Adam Tibbets Senior is wanted on assault, uttering threats, and multiple counts of failing to comply with probation orders.

Police believe he may be hiding in the Burns Lake area.

RCMP also believes there may be people helping him avoid the police.

Police say despite extensive neighbourhood inquiries and numerous investigational techniques with Tibbets St since March.

He is described as:

Indigenous Male

5’9

161 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes.

Police are also reminding residents if located, call the RCMP and to not confront Tibbets Sr.

If anyone has any information about Adam Tibbets Sr., they are being asked to contact RCMP at 250-692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.