Full service is returning to the Smithers Regional Transit System next month.

On July 1 regular weekly transit service will be implemented on all routes and will no longer be operating on reduced Saturday service levels.

BC Transit is reminding riders that in the Smithers Regional Transit System there is no service on statutory holidays, therefore service will resume on July 2.

The Town and BC Transit made adjustments to transit services as part of the response to COVID-19.

BC Transit has also implemented the following measures to align with BC’s Restart Plan:

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization on buses

Additional personal protective equipment for drivers

Keep bus capacity at a comfortable load

Face coverings on buses and stops where physical distancing is not possible

Protective barriers for operators

Information on schedules and fares can be found on the BC Transit website.