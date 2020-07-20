Smithers Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill says ensuring long term child care remains a priority for Town staff and Town Council.

According to Atrill, there is a possibility of losing the Bulkley Valley Little Horizons daycare centre next year.

“We’re going to potentially lose the housing for one of our major child care programs, so we are aware of that and we’re trying to work with other levels of government to make sure that doesn’t happen,” she said.

The daycare is currently at Lake Kathlyn Elementary School which was acquired by the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs in June.

According to a statement, Little Horizons was granted to continue their lease until it expires in 2021.

Atrill says the Town of Smithers is working to make sure the daycare can continue after its lease expires.

“We’re focused as well on doing our part to make sure that we can ensure there is child care in this community as a long term,” she said.

Earlier this year the province did announce 42 new child care spaces would be provided in Walnut Park Elementary.