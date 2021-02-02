BC RCMP have been deemed not essential by health officials and will have to wait for the COVID-19 vaccine with the general public.

In January, BC Health Official released its COVID-19 immunization plan.

According to the Province, the first two stages are for those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and severe illnesses where Stage 3 and 4 are for the general public in 5 year increments.

Smithers RCMP Staff Sergeant Terry Gillespie said he thinks the decision was made by a team of experts.

“I’m sure that they did a lot of research and that they made the right decision as well,” he said.

Gillespie also said he is not aware of anyone from the Smithers RCMP complaining about waiting for the vaccine.

“We definitely understand the decision. Most of us aren’t that elderly or not in the highest risk group, so we’re obviously excited that the vaccine is among the horizon and anxious to get it,” he said.

He added the RCMP is happy to wait with everyone else and to wait their turn.