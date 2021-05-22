With the weather becoming warmer, more workers will be out and about on roads and highways.

As a result, WorkSafe BC is launching its annual Cone Zone campaign.

Between 2011 and 2020, 12 roadside workers died while another 219 suffered injuries.

Spokesperson, Louise Yako told Vista Radio it’s frustrating to remind drivers to leave their phones alone and to obey roadside worksites.

“It is unfortunate that we have to remind people again but the good news is that the trend is flat and in some cases improving. That trend is taking place while the number of motor vehicles on the road is increasing so we are having success.”

“Everyone has a shared responsibility to ensure the people who work at roadsides are safe.”

Anyone disobeying a flag person can be fined $196 while distracted driving offenses cost $368.

Roadside worksites involve hundreds of activities — not just road construction. There are many types of workers in the cone zone, including: