For the second time in less than a year, UNBC is on the hunt for a new Board Chair.

This comes after Aaron Ekman was removed from the position.

Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, Anne Kang issued the following statement:

“Our government and the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) are deeply committed to tackling racism and hate in all its forms. We have high standards for public appointees, and racist and discriminatory comments from public appointments to post-secondary institutions will not be tolerated. I am removing Aaron Ekman from his position.

“We will continue supporting universities and colleges as they work to provide top quality education and build safe and inclusive communities for students and staff.”

UNBC has told MyPGNow.com a brief statement will be released shortly.

Prior to his dismissal, Ekman was a provincially appointed representative on the Board since May 2018 and was re-appointed in July of 2019 for a two-year term.

He was also elected president of the Prince George & District Labour Council in 2009, and in 2011, became the founding president of the North Central Labour Council.

In 2014, Ekman became Secretary-Treasurer of the BC Federation of Labour serving two terms.