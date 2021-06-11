The family of Ramona Wilson still has not heard any answers about her murder.

Wilson’s family last saw her on June 11,1994 at her home in Smithers.

In April 1995, her body was found West of the Smithers Regional Airport, she was 16 at the time of her disappearance.

Her family will be holding its annual Ramona Wilson walk/parade Saturday (Jun 12).

Ramona’s sister, Brenda Wilson said she was murdered on June 11 and so far no one has been convicted.

“That’s why we do this walk to bring awareness about her case and to bring awareness in regards to the many missing women and girls and also now there’s boys and men that have joined because there is no other place to bring awareness,” she said.

Wilson added there are a lot of factors as to why this is happening including racism.

She also said bringing awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will bring forward safety.

“Ramona just happened to be walking to see her friends and even though there is speculation she could have been hitch hiking, there are no true factors in regard to that,” she said.

The walk will be held Saturday (Jun 12) at 1 p.m.