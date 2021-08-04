Northern Development Initiative Trust board of directors have approved over $2 million for 10 community projects.

Among the projects include a new 12 unit multi-family residential development in the Town of Smithers.

The Town received a $120,000 grant and the project will be located near the east end of Railway avenue.

Additionally, $60,000 will be provided to the District of Houston to develop a “Dollars to Door Program” to create six new rental homes in Pleasant Valley Village.

Other projects who have received a part of this grant include relocating and renovating a cultural centre in the Sai’kuz community.

According to Northern Development, approximately 190 temporary construction and consulting jobs are expected to be created throughout the region to create the projects