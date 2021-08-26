The board of Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce at the 2018 Business Excellence awards (supplied by: Blair McBride)

The Burns Lake District of Commerce has opened voting for the Burns Lake Business Excellence Awards.

Among businesses nominated include the Burns Lake Rotary Club, Top of the Line Catering and Lakeside Multiplex.

Community members can vote either online or by printing off a form and submitting it to the chamber at the Chamber’s office.

Voting will take place until September 17.

The Business Excellence Awards will be held on October 16.