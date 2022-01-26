Community members in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District can continue to receive rebates for residents replacing wood stoves with cleaner heating options.

This is through funding that has been provided by the province to the Bulkley Valley Lakes District Airshed Management Society from previous years.

According to the province, the society is among eight regions that have funding available from previous years that will continue to offer rebates.

It added that burning wood creates significant air pollution by increasing fine particulate matter.

The province also said that 2022 will be the final year that propane and natural gas stoves will be eligible for rebates from the Wood Stove Exchange Program.

Electric heat pumps, high-efficiency gas heat pumps, hybrid electric pump gas systems and emissions- certified wood and pellet stoves will be supported.

It is expected 649 wood stoves will be replaced in 2021-2022.