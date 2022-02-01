The Smithers Skate Park Society says it is close to its fundraising goal to start phase 1 of construction this spring.

According to Skatepark Society Spokesperson, Jake Daly $65,000 is required to start phase 1 of the updated skatepark.

He said he didn’t think it would happen so quickly.

“A world class skateboard park facility right here in the Bulkley Valley, something I thought was going to take years but, thanks to the crazy team behind this thing we are so close.” Daly said.

He also said he grew up using the current skatepark.

“I love that place, it has a special place in my heart but, this is a completely different animal that we’re talking about. The Smithers Skatepark Society has teamed up with the leading industry expert at Skatepark design,” Daly said.

The Skatepark Society added that phase 2 which will include the bowl and a water bottle filling station could start construction as soon as 2023.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by E-transfer, their website or at the Town Hall.