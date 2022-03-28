Smithers Fire Department sign (supplied by: My Bulkey Lakes Now Staff)

Smithers Fire Rescue and the Town of Smithers are reminding residents that open burning of domestic waste, garden refuse, garbage, land clearing or noxious materials are not permitted.

This is because of the Open Burning Bylaw that is in place.

According to Smithers Fire, from April 19th to 22nd the Work and Operations crew will be picking up any extra residential garbage.

Spring Clean-up refuse may go out on your regular scheduled garbage day during that week.

The Town added that any garden pruning’s must be bundled and tied and no longer than four feet.

Meanwhile, items that will not be picked up ate recyclable and compostable materials, appliances, batteries, tires or paint.

According to the Town, leaves, grass and other compostable materials, excluding branches, can be dropped off year round at the Works Yard compost site on 19th Avenue.

Anyone looking for information is encouraged to contact the Town of Smithers Works Department or Smithers Fire Rescue.