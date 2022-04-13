The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society has distributed funding for five new projects.

A total of $110,000 has been provided for the projects.

Included in the funding is for Village Fraser Lake where $50,000 was received to upgrade the docks at the White Swan public boat launch.

This upgrade includes replacing the current wood piling and top rail system with a new steel piling system.

According to a news release, this new system will allow the docks to be installed up to twelve weeks earlier in the season.

Additionally, $40,000 was provided for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako to go toward the purchase of a new fire engine for the Fort Fraser Volunteer Fire Department.

This would replace the current engine which is 25 years old.

The news release added that this will contribute to sustaining quality of life and increasing the ability of the Fort Fraser Fire Department to respond to emergencies.

Meanwhile, the Nechako Valley Rodeo Association received $10,000 to assist with the Rodeo.

The District of Vanderhoof also received $10,000 from the society.

$5,000 will go towards installing interpretive signage at Riverside Park and the other $5,000 will go towards construction of a public washroom at the airport.

The society says the next application deadline for funding will be July 29.