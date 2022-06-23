- Advertisement -

A traffic stop by New Hazelton RCMP has resulted in several cartons of unmarked cigarettes being uncovered.

Police say on Tuesday (Jun 21) at around 7:40 p.m. RCMP conducted a traffic stop along Highway 16, east of Gitsegukla.

According to RCMP, when the police were stopped two men were seen inside of the car with the driver not having a valid driver’s license.

The driver was then issued a violation ticket for no driver’s license but while talking to the driver police noticed several large garbage bags in the back seat and the driver said they contained cartons of cigarettes.

While RCMP investigated the cigarettes they noticed that the bags contained non-government stamped cartons.

Both men were released at the scene pending further investigation and could possibly face charges under the Tobacco Act.