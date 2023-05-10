The Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation into a helicopter incident at the Smithers Airport that claimed the life of a maintenance worker and seriously injured another.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Mustang Helicopters was conducting ground runs when their helicopter went into an “uncontrollable yaw,” and rotated 540 degrees, striking the workers.

TSB Spokesperson, Liam MacDonald spoke with Vista Radio.

“The pilot was able to cut the fuel to the engine, shut everything down, and keep the helicopter upright. Unfortunately, one of the maintenance workers was fatally injured while the other sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.”

“We have now classified it as a Class 4 investigation and as per our policy on occurrence classification we will be conducting a limited-scope investigation to determine the facts,” added MacDonald.

No further information is being released at this time.