Premier David Eby was in Williams Lake yesterday (Saturday) to announce significant funding would be going to forestry in the city.

More specifically, $10 million would be going to Massive Canada‘s establishment of a new $80 million mass timber production facility projected to create 71 jobs for the community.

The facility will produce prefabricated dwelling units.

“This is a shift in our forest industry away from mass production into more employment that added value brings when you’re producing mass timber products, when you’re producing wood products for export, right here in British Columbia,” says Eby.

“It creates more jobs, and high paying jobs that help communities thrive.”

He also mentioned this project not only supports improving communities and the economy, but also helps tackle the housing crisis being faced.

While Massive Canada will be able to receive up to $10 million, Eby says they will need to hit certain milestones to achieve the full funding.

Those milestones include starting construction and production, and hitting certain levels of production.

This is the first project approved for the province’s new $180 million BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund.

As for if there would be anymore announcement or stops in the Cariboo, Eby says that as of right now, there are no plans to do so.

-Files by Zachary Barrowcliff, My Cariboo Now