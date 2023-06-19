The demand for road tests is soaring in BC.

According to ICBC, 35,500 road tests were conducted throughout the province last month, up 24 per cent compared to the monthly average.

Last month was not an anomaly, as ICBC said 33 per cent more road tests were conducted in the last 12 months when compared with the same period in 2018 and 2019.

In Northern BC, 35 per cent more (1,923) road tests were conducted in May 2023, while 12 per cent (17,109) more road tests were conducted in the last 12 months.

ICBC Spokesperson Greg Harper said that includes all types of road tests available.

However, they’re also reporting that nearly half of those seeking to get their license are failing to pass their first attempt at a road test.

“We encourage drivers to take their road test when they’ve gained a lot of driving experience and feel confident about their skills,” said Jerry Boal, ICBC Driver Licensing Office Manager.

“If you come prepared for your road test, you have a much better chance of succeeding. This helps you avoid another wait for an appointment, and helps other drivers get an appointment sooner.”

ICBC said when someone fails their first test, they have to book more appointments which puts further strain on road test availability.

ICBC gave the following tips for road test success: