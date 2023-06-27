The cost of replacing infrastructure to withstand climate-related disasters is a top concern for western premiers.

B.C. Premier David Eby met with other premiers in Whistler today to discuss issues facing provinces in Western Canada.

Eby said wildfires and flooding are becoming more frequent and it’s causing a strain on trade routes between provinces.

He said they need to work together to find solutions on how to keep goods moving smoothly.

“The key discussion around the table in terms of barriers to trade really focused on the transportation and logistics issues of getting goods to market and making sure there is access to international markets,” said Eby.

“The discussion was very constructive. We’re going to continue to work together to identify ways that we can ensure that there are strong trade corridors.”

The premiers are calling on the federal government to boost infrastructure funding.

The conference also discussed other issues including climate change, cost of living and public safety.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok and Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane took part in the talks.

–Files by Josiah Spyker, My East Kootenay Now